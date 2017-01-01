Starting on Dec. 6th. and continuing until the City is “covered,” Santa will ride atop a Murphy fire engine with lights ablaze, the bell ringing and accompanied by an occasional blast from the siren. The rides will cover every street in Murphy with the exception of short cul-de-sacs, and start promptly at 6:30 p.m. each evening, continuing until 8:30 p.m.



Starting Monday night December 6th. Santa's Ride will start at 6:30 PM

He does not ride on Sundays or during extreme weather.



